4000 Teachers' Promotion Link Training To Begin In June

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM

4000 teachers' promotion link training to begin in June

After 8 months, the promotion link training of teachers will start from June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) After 8 months, the promotion link training of teachers will start from June.

School Education Department sources told APP that teachers will be given promotions in grades 16 to 17, the institution established after the merger of the three institutions will conduct the Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority (PECTA) training.

PECTA has informed to the relevant education authorities, saying that the training of teachers will start during the summer holidays, that will be given to about 4000 teachers from across the province, 1600 master trainers will train the teachers in stages.

