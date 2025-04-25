4000-ton Waste Being Removed On Daily Basis, Says CEO MWMC
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM
The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is removing 4,000-ton and disposing of it at dumping sites on daily basis
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is removing 4,000-ton and disposing of it at dumping sites on daily basis.
This was stated by MWMC Chief Executive Officer Abdul Razzaq Dogar here on Friday. He said that in preparation for Juma prayers, the company carried out a special cleanliness drive focusing on mosques and worship places across the city.
During the operation, heavy machinery and water bowsers were deployed to wash mosques, followed by lime sprinkling to maintain hygiene standards.
Cleanliness efforts were also extended to main markets, government buildings and the routes leading to educational and commercial institutions.
The CEO said that implementing a uniform sanitation system across both urban and rural areas had significantly benefited the public. He said that strict audit of private contractors performance was being conducted. There would be no compromise on cleanliness, he concluded.
Recent Stories
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
3926 challan tickets issued to violators
Kite seller held in Sialkot
Rupee gains 09 paisas against US Dollar
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered
PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points
Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM3 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera3 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement3 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators3 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot17 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered17 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters22 minutes ago
-
India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to register for PM laptop sche ..23 minutes ago
-
PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals35 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in annual SPI rate22 minutes ago
-
Labourer falls into kiln, critically injured22 minutes ago