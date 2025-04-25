4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is removing 4,000-ton and disposing of it at dumping sites on daily basis

This was stated by MWMC Chief Executive Officer Abdul Razzaq Dogar here on Friday. He said that in preparation for Juma prayers, the company carried out a special cleanliness drive focusing on mosques and worship places across the city.

During the operation, heavy machinery and water bowsers were deployed to wash mosques, followed by lime sprinkling to maintain hygiene standards.

Cleanliness efforts were also extended to main markets, government buildings and the routes leading to educational and commercial institutions.

The CEO said that implementing a uniform sanitation system across both urban and rural areas had significantly benefited the public. He said that strict audit of private contractors performance was being conducted. There would be no compromise on cleanliness, he concluded.