UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4000 Vehicles Capacity Parking Plaza To Be Constructed In Murree: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

4000 vehicles capacity parking plaza to be constructed in Murree: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that a big parking plaza having capacity of 4000 vehicles would be constructed in Murree, besides strict action against encroachments which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that a big parking plaza having capacity of 4000 vehicles would be constructed in Murree, besides strict action against encroachments which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Chairing a meeting of Murree Improvement Trust (MIT) he said the affairs of the trust had been made transparent. He informed that Shifang Chinese Restaurant was auctioned at Rs 30.8 million per annum rent while the restaurant was given by the previous regime at Rs 380,000 annual rent.

He appreciated the performance of MIT for launching various development projects. He directed the authorities to ensure completion of the projects within shortest possible timeframe.

The Minister further instructed the officers to ensure strict action against encroachments to resolve traffic problems and make all out efforts to restore natural beauty of the tourist resort. The Minister was briefed about development project launched to facilitate the tourists.

The meeting was attended among others by AC Murree Zahid Hussain and member of MIT, Malik Hameed Majeed, Kamran Khalik and Tariq Faraz.

Related Topics

Punjab China Murree Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Rent Vehicles Traffic All Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

Finland objects to EU council's recovery plan

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Court Cuts Prison Time for Ex-President ..

2 minutes ago

Expanded G7 Summit Unlikely to Be Effective Withou ..

2 minutes ago

Adviser Chief Minister KP lays foundations stone o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.