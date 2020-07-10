4000 vehicles capacity parking plaza to be constructed in Murree: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that a big parking plaza having capacity of 4000 vehicles would be constructed in Murree, besides strict action against encroachments which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that a big parking plaza having capacity of 4000 vehicles would be constructed in Murree, besides strict action against encroachments which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

Chairing a meeting of Murree Improvement Trust (MIT) he said the affairs of the trust had been made transparent. He informed that Shifang Chinese Restaurant was auctioned at Rs 30.8 million per annum rent while the restaurant was given by the previous regime at Rs 380,000 annual rent.

He appreciated the performance of MIT for launching various development projects. He directed the authorities to ensure completion of the projects within shortest possible timeframe.

The Minister further instructed the officers to ensure strict action against encroachments to resolve traffic problems and make all out efforts to restore natural beauty of the tourist resort. The Minister was briefed about development project launched to facilitate the tourists.

The meeting was attended among others by AC Murree Zahid Hussain and member of MIT, Malik Hameed Majeed, Kamran Khalik and Tariq Faraz.