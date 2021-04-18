UrduPoint.com
40,000 Citizens Get Free Treatment From Sehat Card Plus In March: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

40,000 citizens get free treatment from Sehat Card Plus in March: Health Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Sunday said that over 40,000 citizens get free treatment from government landmark Sehat Card Plus Program in March.

This he said while giving a briefing about the health here.

He informed that in February last, 31,886 people benefited from this facility and the use of health cards has increased by 9% in Hazara Division, 6.6% in Malakand and Southern districts and 5% in Peshawar valley, Taimur added.

More than 500,000 people will get benefit from this facility by using Health Card Plus every year, he said. The minister said at this rate, 2% of the province's population and 10% of families will get free treatment.

