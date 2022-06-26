40,000-kg ghee, cooking oil recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan conducted raids on ghee and oil hoarders on Sunday and recovered 40,000 kilograms of the commodity from different godowns.

The assistant commissioner, along with his team, conducted a raid at Khwaja traders in Rail Bazaar and recovered 15,000-kg ghee and cooking oil from their godown.

Assistant Commissioner Bhera Shaukat Sindhu conducted a raid at Hamid Traders here at Bhera Ghalla Mandi and recovered 25,000-kg ghee from the godown.

The police arrested the godown owners after registering cases against them under the Hoarding Act.