40000 liters fake engine oil seized , three warehouses sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday seized forty thousands liters fake engine oil and sealed three warehouses involved in selling poor quality oil with Names of branded companies.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Gulshan Ara raided famous car spare parts market , Shoba Bazar and sealed three warehouses involved in manufacturing and supply of fake engine through gallons of branded companies.

The team of district administration also recovered thousands of stickers, empty gallons, packing machinery and other equipments used in manufacturing of fake engine oil.

Police have arrested and registered cases against owners of warehouses and started further investigation.

The district administration has deduced to speed up operation against illegal business.