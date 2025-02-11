Open Menu

40,000-liters Fuel Oil Tanker Overturns

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM

40,000-liters fuel oil tanker overturns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) 40,000 liters of oil tanker overturned near Lal Haveli Qadirpur Rawan,here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson,the accident occurred due to the driver fell asleep while driving and the oil tanker overturned,oil tanker contained 30,000 liters of petrol and 10,000 liters of diesel were leaked onto the road.

Rescue teams spilled oil was carefully transferred to another tanker to minimize the risk of fire.

Rescue teams in coordination with the district administration cordoned off the area and started operation.

