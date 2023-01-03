40,000 litres of smuggled oil seized In Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A team of ASO of Customs seized a truck carrying 40,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products near Bahawalpur road.

An official source of the Collectorate of Customs (Multan Enforcement) said on Tuesday they received a tip-off from Muhammad Tahir, Collector of Customs Multan, regarding an oil tanker carrying smuggled POL products on Monday.

The vehicle was successfully intercepted by the ASO Team consisting of AC Habib ur Rehman, Inspector Altaf Kareem, and sepoys Shahbaz , Hassan Noor and Nadir near Bahawalpur Chowk.

40,000 liters of POL product was found to be loaded on the oil tanker No.C-1221, the source said, adding that the recovered product and the tanker have been handed over to State Ware House, and initial case proceedings have been started.