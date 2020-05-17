40,000 litres oil spilled after oil tanker overturned, driver injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :An oil tanker containing over 40,000 litres oil overturned near Shujabad Interchange motorway and oil spilled while driver sustained injuries.

According to details, an oil tanker was going to Sheikhupura from Karachi turned turtle near Basti Daad Shujabad Interchange motorway after driver had fallen asleep during driving.

The tyres of tanker burst and 40,000 litres oil spilled nearby areas.

The police, Rescue, fire brigade, Rangers and Motorway police reached on the spot and closed the motorway temporarily for traffic and also sealed the surrounding area to avert from any untoward incident.

The driver of the tanker namely Sher Muhammad sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Civil hospital Shujabad where his condition was said to be out of danger.