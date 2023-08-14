Open Menu

40,000 Plantlets Distributed Free Under "Green Flag, Lush Green Faisalabad"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has distributed more than 40,000 plantlets free of cost under "Green flag, lush green Faisalabad" drive

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the PHA stall established at Zila Council Chowk here on Monday and appreciated its role for promotion of tree plantation on the 76th Independence Day.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the PHA stall established at Zila Council Chowk here on Monday and appreciated its role for promotion of tree plantation on the 76th Independence Day.

She said that trees were imperative for arrest of environmental pollution in addition to adding natural beauty on the earth.

She directed the PHP officers to arrange maximum saplings for the free distribution among the general public so that Faisalabad could be converted into a lush green metropolis of the country as early as possible.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad Muhammad Zubair Watto and others were also present on the occasion.

