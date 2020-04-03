40,000 protective masks distributed among policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Over 40,000 protective masks have been distributed among officers and jawans of Lahore Police in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

SP Headquarters Jameel Zafar said that about 5,000 corona kits had been arranged for the field staff, which would be used at pickets and during special operations.

He said that 15,000 bottles of sanitizers had also been provided.

He said that 50,000 gloves had been provided to the police force.

The SP said that 500 opticals (glasses) had been arranged for police jawans, who perform sensitive duty. The provision of corona kits, masks and sanitizers will continue. A quarantine centre had become completely operational at the police hospital.