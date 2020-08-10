40,000 saplings planted in South Waziristan: Hamid Ullah

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hamid Ullah Khattak Monday appreciated Tiger Force to play vital role while supporting district administration and forest department to plant 40,000 saplings

Under the Monsoon Plantation Drive, Deputy Commissioner Hamid Ullah Khattak was observed with zeal by planting 40,000 plants at Ospany Raghzai, Sub Division Wana South Waziristan Tribal District.

The event was participated by District Administration, Forest Department, TMA Wana, Tiger Force volunteers, various schools students, civil society members and elders of the area.