40,000 to perform security duties on Eid gatherings across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab police have completed their security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayers at mosques, Imambargahs, and open places across the province.

The IGP said that over 40,000 officers and officials would be deployed to secure more than 26,500 mosques and Imambargahs, and 900 open places across the province, including Lahore.

In Lahore alone, security for more than 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings would be managed by over 8,000 officers and personnel. Additionally, 498 special police units and 260 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams will be deployed for security across the province. Eid security arrangements will also include 13,249 metal detectors, 217 walk-through gates, and 4,475 CCTV cameras. The IGP mentioned that more than 3,000 officers and officials are performing security duties at 227 cattle markets across the province.

The IGP said a comprehensive strategy had been formulated for protection of mosques, Imambargahs, Eid gatherings, and citizens across the province. Additional personnel would be deployed for the security of parks and recreational spots during the Eid holidays. He instructed supervisory officers to strictly enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to maintain law and order, emphasising that activities like one-wheeling, firing in jubilation, kite flying, and hooliganism would not be tolerated.

Dr. Usman stressed the importance of adhering to the Home Department’s SOPs regarding the collection of sacrificial animal hides and intensifying surveillance of all banned organisations and individuals listed under the Fourth schedule involved in illegal activities.

The IGP directed the supervisory officers to ensure thorough checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs before Eid prayers. Snipers should be deployed on rooftops of category A mosques and Imambargahs, and plainclothes commandos should be deployed at Eid gatherings. He instructed the CTO Lahore and district traffic officers to personally oversee the traffic management plan across the province to ensure smooth traffic flow during Eid.

Effective measures should be taken to prevent street crimes and highway robberies, he said and emphasised utilising all resources for convenience and safety of tourists at Murree and other tourist spots during the Eid holidays. Additional personnel should be deployed to manage the flow of traffic due to the expected influx of visitors, and negligence would not be tolerated.