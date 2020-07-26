40,000 tonnes of waste lifted from city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has lifted more than 40,000 tonnes of waste from provincial capital in its one week long cleanliness drive.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, Company's Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain said that the purpose of the campaign was to improve the cleanliness in all areas of the provincial capital prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

He further said that equal standard of cleanliness would be ensured in all the parts of the city besides resolving complaints of people on priority basis.