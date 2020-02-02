UrduPoint.com
40000 Tourists Thronged To Scenic Galliat For Snow Festival: Kareem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

NATHIAGALI, Feb 02(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries Kareem Khan Sunday said that Galliat was a heaven for tourists and moreover snowfall make it an ultimate attraction and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has done a great job for organizing snow festival.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of three-day Galyat Snow Festival. The minister said that the snow festival would be organized on a yearly basis, KP government is taking measures for the promotion of tourism in the province which would also, create job opportunities.

More than 40000 thousand tourists have arrived in the Galyat snow festival which is the success of the organizers and KP government initiatives for the promotion of tourism, adding Kareem Khan said.

He said that the government has handed over modern snow clearance machinery to the GDA which would help to make operational the roads of the area and would also help the promotion of winter tourism.

The minister also awarded prizes and to the winner of snow tubing, sculptures, Jeep rally, bike rally and archery.

