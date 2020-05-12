40,000 wheat bags being procured on daily basis

About 40,000 wheat bags are procured on daily basis in the ongoing wheat purchase campaign in district Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :About 40,000 wheat bags are procured on daily basis in the ongoing wheat purchase campaign in district Multan.

This was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Food Ikraam Ahmed during the briefing to meeting participants informed that a total of 2,116,280 wheat bags would be procured in district Multan. So far, the food department, purchased 1,661,295 bags.

He added that the remaining targets would be achieved before Eid ul Fitr. About 40,000 wheat bags were being purchased on daily basis, he stated.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also spoke and stated that wheat mafia was challenging government's food security policy.

Nobody would be allowed to hold illegal stock of golden grains. As per law, a citizen could store only 25 maund of wheat for family requirement.

He ordered massive level crackdown against hoarders and warned that the crackdown would begun after three days.

The district administration made lists of hoarders and raids would be conducted soon. The wheat mafia wanted to earn undue profit.

Khattak stated that cases under new ordinance would be registered to discourage hoarding in the district.