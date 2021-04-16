UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400,000 Gunny Bags Distributed So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

400,000 gunny bags distributed so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat procurement process is ongoing at all wheat purchase centres across the province and till now 400,000 gunny bags have been distributed.

It was told in the meeting which was presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, here on Thursday.

The minister said that the wheat procurement target would be achieved and added that the food department had been instructed to provide maximum facilities to the farmers at the procurement centers.

He further said that the wheat procurement data from the Food department was being obtained on a daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government has also taken farmer-friendly measures to provide 'bardana' to the farmers through online registration and this facility has been provided to all the farmers of Punjab.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

59 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

59 minutes ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

59 minutes ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

1 hour ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

1 hour ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.