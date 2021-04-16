400,000 gunny bags distributed so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat procurement process is ongoing at all wheat purchase centres across the province and till now 400,000 gunny bags have been distributed.

It was told in the meeting which was presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, here on Thursday.

The minister said that the wheat procurement target would be achieved and added that the food department had been instructed to provide maximum facilities to the farmers at the procurement centers.

He further said that the wheat procurement data from the Food department was being obtained on a daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government has also taken farmer-friendly measures to provide 'bardana' to the farmers through online registration and this facility has been provided to all the farmers of Punjab.