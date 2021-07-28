UrduPoint.com
400,000 Hepatitis Patients In Sargodha: CEO Health

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah on Wednesday said there were four lakh hepatitis patients in the district.

He expressed these views while presiding over a seminar on World Hepatitis Day at Faisal Hall.

He said hepatitis B and C were silent killers and hepatitis A or yellow jaundice was caused by drinking contaminated water and unbalanced diet.

PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, DHO Dr Aslam Asad, Dr Tariq Hassan and others also addressed.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk was organized from District Council Hall to District Courts led by DeputyCommissioner Naila Baqir in which people of all walks of life participated.

