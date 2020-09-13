UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400,000 Olive Trees To Be Planted In Balochistan This Year

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

400,000 olive trees to be planted in Balochistan this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :About 0.4 million olive trees would be planted in Balochistan during the current year to promote low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the province.

The Balochistan Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) would plant 221,000 olive saplings while remaining would be planted by Balochistan Agriculture Research and Development Centre as part of its upcoming low water consuming project.

Talking to APP, Director General (DG) BARI, Juma Khan Tareen said, "it will also provide farmers an alternative crop which will help bring prosperity to the backward areas." He added that the saplings of olive trees were being imported from Spain and would be provided to the farmers free of charge for their economic development.

They are also working to produce saplings of olive trees in its own nurseries, he said adding, for extraction of olive oil, plants were being established in various cities of the province.

The DG said BARI has started training programmes for farmers and landowners of the province on modern farming methods.

He said, "Cultivation of the 400,000 olive plants will be done on 4,000 acres to resist climate change issue besides introducing a good source of income for poor farmers." He said that it was top priority of BARI to make barren land cultivable for promotion of livestock and agriculture sector in the province.

Tareen said this new initiative would help generate revenue for the province, besides bringing large areas of barren land under cultivation.

Local farmers, while appreciating the plant distribution process, said such initiatives were imperative to alleviate unemployment in the province besides ensuring involvement of lower middle class in the country's development.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Water Agriculture Oil Bari Spain From Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

31 minutes ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

1 hour ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.