400,000 trees monsoon plantation drive commendable initiative: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday launched Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting Quetta Pine sapling in the lawn of Governor House Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday launched Monsoon Plantation Campaign 2023 by planting Quetta Pine sapling in the lawn of Governor House Quetta.

Provincial Secretary Noor Muhammad Pirkani was also present on this occasion.

While inaugurating the plantation campaign, Governor Balochistan said that in order to control environmental pollution, we needed to make people aware of the importance and usefulness of trees.

He said that the target of planting more than 400,000 trees during the monsoon plantation campaign was a commendable initiative.

Governor Balochistan gave a special instruction to ensure the participation and participation of the public in addition to the relevant institutions in the plantation campaign.

He said that by planting more trees and taking proper care of them, not only the weather would improve but also the effort and resources of the relevant departments could be saved.

