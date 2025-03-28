4000KG Medicines’ Consignment Dispatched To Parachinar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Huge consignment of medicines of 4000 kilogram was dispatched to Parachinar of Kurram tribal district to provide relief to patients during Eidul Fitr days.
The spokesman of KP health department told APP on Friday that about 4000 kilogram medicines including life saving drugs were delivered through two air flights and handed over to the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and other relevant authorities.
Similarly, serious patients were also shifted to Peshawar from Parachinar through air ambulance service.
Over 200 passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar were also shifted through air service by the provincial government enabling them to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families.
He said doctors and paramedical staff were directed to ensure duties during Eid days and strict disciplinary action would be taken against willfully absent employees.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk
ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility
Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..
Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab women welcome CM's 'Friendly Protection Force' for harassment-free eid shopping6 minutes ago
-
4000KG medicines’ consignment dispatched to Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
Shalwar Kameez, colorful bangles dominate Eid shopping trends: report16 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held46 minutes ago
-
Five killed in double bus crash in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Five Killed, several hurt in Chakwal bus accident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-303 hours ago
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations4 hours ago
-
Special Eid trains begin operations to facilitate passengers4 hours ago
-
Nation seeks blessings on Lailatul Qadr as special prayers held at Faisal, Badshahi mosques & across ..6 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists12 hours ago
-
Special Dua held on 27th Shab e Qadar at Jamia Masjid Eid Gah12 hours ago