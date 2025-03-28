Open Menu

4000KG Medicines’ Consignment Dispatched To Parachinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

4000KG medicines’ consignment dispatched to Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Huge consignment of medicines of 4000 kilogram was dispatched to Parachinar of Kurram tribal district to provide relief to patients during Eidul Fitr days.

The spokesman of KP health department told APP on Friday that about 4000 kilogram medicines including life saving drugs were delivered through two air flights and handed over to the District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar and other relevant authorities.

Similarly, serious patients were also shifted to Peshawar from Parachinar through air ambulance service.

Over 200 passengers from Peshawar to Parachinar were also shifted through air service by the provincial government enabling them to celebrate Eidul Fitr with families.

He said doctors and paramedical staff were directed to ensure duties during Eid days and strict disciplinary action would be taken against willfully absent employees.

APP/fam/

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

21 minutes ago
 XRG continues global expansion with entry into Moz ..

XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

11 hours ago
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

11 hours ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

12 hours ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan