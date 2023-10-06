Open Menu

400kg Dead Animal Meat Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

400kg dead animal meat seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Mujahid squad recovered 400 kilograms of dead animal meat at a picket at Shahdara here on Friday.

According to the Mujahid Squad spokesman, two suspects were arrested who were supplying the meat of dead animals to wedding halls. Over 280 kilograms of beef and 120 kilograms of mutton were recovered from the suspects.

The accused were transporting the dead meat from Farooqabad to Lahore in a vehicle. The food Department also reached the spot for destruction of the unhealthy meat and other action.

The accused, Riaz and Sakhawat , were handed over to Shahdara Town police.

SP Mujahid Squad Zohaib Ranjha said that effective measures were being taken for strict monitoring of the entry and exits of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Marriage Vehicle Farooqabad From

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

46 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Ne ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan