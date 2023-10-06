400kg dead animal meat seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Mujahid squad recovered 400 kilograms of dead animal meat at a picket at Shahdara here on Friday.

According to the Mujahid Squad spokesman, two suspects were arrested who were supplying the meat of dead animals to wedding halls. Over 280 kilograms of beef and 120 kilograms of mutton were recovered from the suspects.

The accused were transporting the dead meat from Farooqabad to Lahore in a vehicle. The food Department also reached the spot for destruction of the unhealthy meat and other action.

The accused, Riaz and Sakhawat , were handed over to Shahdara Town police.

SP Mujahid Squad Zohaib Ranjha said that effective measures were being taken for strict monitoring of the entry and exits of the city.