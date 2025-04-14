401 shops sealed, equipments seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The civil defence department sealed 401 shops over gas decanting and confiscated

equipments from 330 outlets in addition to lodging FIRs against eight violators.

According to Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas, teams sealed 401 shops and

confiscated equipments from 330 shops, including 280 shops in Faisalabad City,

16 in Samundri, 19 in Chak Jhumra, 15 in Jaranwala and Khurarianwala.

He said that cases were also got registered against the owners of eight shops

involved in the violation of public safety laws.