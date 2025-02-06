401 widows, divorced women to get cattle in Lodhran district

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Livestock Department would distribute cow and buffalo heifers among 401 widows and divorced women in Lodhran district under the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to uplift underprivileged women in south Punjab.

The program is being successfully implemented across 12 districts of the region.

Eligible women had applied online for the scheme, and a transparent balloting process was conducted on February 5, 2025, by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Additional Director Livestock Lodhran Dr. Allah Bachaya Sial said on Thursday that the list of selected beneficiaries had been displayed at the offices of the deputy commissioner and additional director livestock Lodhran for the public access.