401,356 animals vaccinated during 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Livestock Department vaccinated 401,356 animals during a door-to-door campaign in the division by the mobile veterinary dispensaries during the year 2022-23.

According to official sources, 164,344 big and 108,887 small animals were provided medicines against stomach worms. The department also held 3,319 awareness sessions for livestock farmers which were participated by more than 62,544 farmers.

Farmers were apprised about climate change, seasonal fodder, different diseases like Lumpy skin disease, and safety from flooding.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan said that mobile veterinary dispensaries were providing treatment facilities to livestock in remote areas. He said that total 20 mobile veterinary dispensaries were functional in all four districts, out of which five are working in district Faisalabad, seven in Jhang, and three each in Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts. These labs are equipped with all modern tools and medicine.