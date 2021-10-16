402 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 402 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 319 cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 402 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 319 cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement, he said that 42 dengue cases reported from Rawalpindi, 6 from Okara and Attock, 4 from Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagr and Faisalabad. Similarly, 3 dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala and Sargodha and 2 cases from Dera Gazi Khan, Kasur and Sialkot respectively.

So far this year, 6,189 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the whole province while 4,539 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

He said 18 deaths had been reported from all over Punjab and a total of 1,506 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 673 patients admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 833 patients in hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 3,286 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 1,506 beds were currently occupied. While 1,110 beds had been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 773 were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours 433,411 indoor and 99,575 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 2,070 locations. In Lahore 51,407 indoor places and 11,927 outdoor places were checked and 1,172 positive containers were destroyed.