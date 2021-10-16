UrduPoint.com

402 New Dengue Cases Reported Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

402 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 402 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 319 cases reported from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Saturday that during the last 24 hours, 402 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 319 cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement, he said that 42 dengue cases reported from Rawalpindi, 6 from Okara and Attock, 4 from Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagr and Faisalabad. Similarly, 3 dengue patients were reported from Gujranwala and Sargodha and 2 cases from Dera Gazi Khan, Kasur and Sialkot respectively.

So far this year, 6,189 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the whole province while 4,539 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

He said 18 deaths had been reported from all over Punjab and a total of 1,506 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 673 patients admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 833 patients in hospitals of other cities of Punjab, he added.

Talking about availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 3,286 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. Out of which 1,506 beds were currently occupied. While 1,110 beds had been allocated for dengue in the hospitals of Lahore out of which 773 were currently occupied.

In last 24 hours 433,411 indoor and 99,575 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 2,070 locations. In Lahore 51,407 indoor places and 11,927 outdoor places were checked and 1,172 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Nankana Sahib Attock All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel review growing economic ties, agree on ..

UAE, Israel review growing economic ties, agree on promoting tourism cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

5 minutes ago
 Vital to use E-service technology for railway's pr ..

Vital to use E-service technology for railway's procurement

5 minutes ago
 Youth shot dead, another injured during dacoity

Youth shot dead, another injured during dacoity

5 minutes ago
 CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

CTO, business community discuss traffic issues

12 minutes ago
 Texas Deputy Constable Killed, 2 Others Injured in ..

Texas Deputy Constable Killed, 2 Others Injured in Ambush Near Houston Bar - Loc ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.