4,023 Kisan Cards given to farmers in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 90,000 farmers have been registered for Kisan Cards in the district while 4,023 farmers had achieved the facility.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Ahmed Naveed Majeed said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for welfare of farmers.

He said the issuance of Kisan Card was a revolutionary initiative of the government which would make farmers prosperous and it would also help strengthen the national economy.

He said growers would get subsidy on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides etc through Kisan Card, adding that farmers should get themselves registered and avail benefits of the welfare scheme.