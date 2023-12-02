4,02,312 illegal afghans returned to homeland

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) At least 4,02,312 illegal foreigners including Afghans have so far been repatriated to their homeland in a dignified and safe manner.

The process of repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing.

"Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity," Radio Pakistan reported.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention here that 3776 more illegal Afghan nationals, returned to their country yesterday.