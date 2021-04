40,250 kg sugar sold in 19 Ramazan Bazaars in one day

As many as 40,250 kilograms (kg) sugar was sold at price of Rs.65 per kg in one day in 19 Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 40,250 kilograms (kg) sugar was sold at price of Rs.65 per kg in one day in 19 Ramazan Bazaars.

Similarly, during last one week, 216,430 kg sugar was provided to the consumers in Faisalabad district in a transparent manner.

A spokesman of local administration said that 11,700 kg sugar was sold on 12th April, 19,900 kg on 13th April, 30,050 kg on 14th April, 36,190 kg on 15th April, 38,540 on 16th April, 39,800 kg on 17th April and 40,250 kg sugar was sold on 18th April.