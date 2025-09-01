402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari on Monday inaugurated the 402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) with the ritual of covering the headscarf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari on Monday inaugurated the 402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) with the ritual of covering the headscarf.

On this occasion, a special “Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) Interfaith Harmony Conference” was organized, in which Parliamentary Secretary Auqaf Malik Muhammad Waheed, Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad addressed and said that the monasteries of Sufis are the biggest institutions of service to the people.

In the current flood situation, there is a need to open the doors of the monasteries for the victims. The government is fully prepared to protect the affected settlements from flood water.

They further said that Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) promoted mutual tolerance in the region. Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) was a pioneer of peace and a trustee of humanitarianism.

Addressing the conference, Director General Religious Affairs Khalid Mahmood Sindhu, Chairman Religious Affairs Committee Sahibzada Muhammad Shahzad Sultan, Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, Mufti Imran Hanafi, Mufti Muhammad Shafiq, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi and other speakers said that the current government has a firm belief in the universal values of islam.

The Punjab Government is striving to create a tolerant and welfare society that is adorned with themes such as peace, coexistence, social protection, social welfare, sacrifice and brotherhood, adding, it is very important to light the candle of knowledge and awareness so that elements like extremism can be eradicated at the intellectual and ideological level.

On this occasion, Director Administration Auqaf Muhammad Shakir, Administrators Auqaf Ayaz Mahmood Lashari, Sheikh Jamil Ahmed, members of the Religious Affairs Committee Muhammad Farooq Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Aslam Tareen, Sheikh Muhammad Saeed, Manager Auqaf Gohar Mustafa and Rana Ehsan-ul-Haq, along with pilgrims and devotees, were present.

A large number of devotees participated the opening celebrations of Urs.

It should be noted that the Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) will continue for two days, which include "Hazrat Mian Mir's (RA) Interfaith Harmony Conference", Mehfil Naat and Mehfil Sama, among other events.