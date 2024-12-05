403 cops promoted as sub-inspectors

Four promotion boards were held over the past 10 days in the regions of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, during which a record 403 police officers were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Four promotion boards were held over the past 10 days in the regions of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, during which a record 403 police officers were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector.

The promoted officers belonged to 122 to Rawalpindi, 129 to Faisalabad, 74 to Multan, and 78 to Bahawalpur districts.