403 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 403 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh when 14,555 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that no patient of COVID-19 lost his life.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that so far 7,158,423 tests have been conducted against which 481,610 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 468,080 patients have recovered, including 17 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,857 patients were under treatment; of them 5,677 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 140 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 136 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 403 new cases 321 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 163 South Karachi, East Karachi 100, Central Karachi 16, Dadu 15, Malir and Korangi 14 each, West Karachi 11, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan 7 each, Hyderabad and Jamshoro 6 each, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Ghotki 4 each, Umarkot, Larkano and Jacobabad 3 each, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur 2 each new covid cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people of Sindh to take necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus.