403 TEVTA) institutions being digitalized: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that 403 institutions of Trade Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) were being digitalized.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at TEVTA Secretariat. TEVTA chairman Ali Salman Siddique briefed the participants regarding future road map including short, medium and long term strategies for introducing innovation and research.

Addressing on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that TEVTA was an important institution to meet the demands of skilled manpower in industrial sector. He said that courses of vocational education had been upgraded on modern lines to the meet the market needs. He said, under the growth strategy of Punjab province, Tevta would achieve targets to train skilled labour force.

He said that various programmes had been devised including upgradation of TEVTA labs, introduction of smart classrooms and training of trainers etc.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 'Hunermand Naujawan programme' and initiation of evening classes in TEVTA institutions would be helpful to achieve the desired target.

He said that TEVTA had made collaborations with New Talk, LUMS, Microsoft, Akhuwat and other prominent institutions for the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

The minister disclosed that specialized training programmes were being started for the training of differently-abled children, adding that mobile application would also be introduced to make available the services of technical persons on the phone as like international ride sharing companies.

He added that complete data of skilled persons and their employment details would be maintained for policy formulation.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of TEVTA chairman Ali Salman Siddique who took unprecedented steps to introduce innovation during the last two months, adding that he was wonderfully working to link the Tevta institutions with latest training concepts and technologies.

Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Secretary Labour, additional secretary industries and trade, CEO TEVTA and officials concerned also attended the meeting.