UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

403 TEVTA) Institutions Being Digitalized: Mian Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

403 TEVTA) institutions being digitalized: Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that 403 institutions of Trade Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) were being digitalized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that 403 institutions of Trade Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) were being digitalized.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at TEVTA Secretariat. TEVTA chairman Ali Salman Siddique briefed the participants regarding future road map including short, medium and long term strategies for introducing innovation and research.

Addressing on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that TEVTA was an important institution to meet the demands of skilled manpower in industrial sector. He said that courses of vocational education had been upgraded on modern lines to the meet the market needs. He said, under the growth strategy of Punjab province, Tevta would achieve targets to train skilled labour force.

He said that various programmes had been devised including upgradation of TEVTA labs, introduction of smart classrooms and training of trainers etc.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 'Hunermand Naujawan programme' and initiation of evening classes in TEVTA institutions would be helpful to achieve the desired target.

He said that TEVTA had made collaborations with New Talk, LUMS, Microsoft, Akhuwat and other prominent institutions for the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

The minister disclosed that specialized training programmes were being started for the training of differently-abled children, adding that mobile application would also be introduced to make available the services of technical persons on the phone as like international ride sharing companies.

He added that complete data of skilled persons and their employment details would be maintained for policy formulation.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of TEVTA chairman Ali Salman Siddique who took unprecedented steps to introduce innovation during the last two months, adding that he was wonderfully working to link the Tevta institutions with latest training concepts and technologies.

Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Secretary Labour, additional secretary industries and trade, CEO TEVTA and officials concerned also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Mobile Road Lahore University Of Management Sciences Market Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

13 minutes ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

13 minutes ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

13 minutes ago

Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation in Syria in Phone ..

13 minutes ago

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

17 minutes ago

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark "World White Can ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.