4036 Pension Cases Resolved By Wafaqi Mohtasib

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

4036 pension cases resolved by Wafaqi Mohtasib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Since assuming the charge as Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has specially focused on resolving pension cases and streamlining the pension system in different ministries and departments.

Earlier, he had constituted a Pension Committee which devised a mechanism for expeditious processing of pension claims but, unfortunately, its recommendations were not implemented in letter and spirit.

Therefore, the Ombudsman constituted a Monitoring Committee under the headship of Senior Advisor, Mr. Muhammad Ayub Tarin, former Additional Auditor General and Additional Finance Secretary with the mandate to evaluate the implementation status of pension reforms and to figure out as to how the pension payment process could be further simplified to facilitate pensioners.

The Committee held several meetings with the stakeholders such as Finance Division, Establishment Division and AGPR and developed proposal for further facilitation of pensioners.

Consequently, 4036 cases of pension, gratuity and grant of Old Age Pension of retirees, widows and orphans etc. have been settled during the period 01-01-2021 to 18.7.2022 facilitating a huge number of families.

A number of pensioners came to office to thank the Federal Ombudsman for his intervention in resolving their grievances.

