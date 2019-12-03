405 national heritage sites, monuments protected by Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM)

Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM), National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division had protected 405 national heritage sites and monuments in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM), National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division had protected 405 national heritage sites and monuments in the country.

Senior official of National History and Literary Heritage Division told Senate Committee on Federal education, Professional Training and National History and Literary Heritage Division here at Parliament House.

The official said that in the wake of 18th constitutional amendment in 2010, all protected sites and monuments located in the provinces have been transferred to the respective provinces.

The official said that Rawat Fort was taken over from the government of Punjab by DOAM, Islamabad for conservation and preservation.

"In order to build capacity of main stakeholders to preserve National Heritage, four international trainings on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage were arranged in last three-years" he said.

The official said that an UNESCO funded project for documentation of heritage sites alongside the Grand Trunk (G.

T) Road is also under process with an objective to publish a coffee table book on the heritage sites along the G.T road highlighting the culture and history associated with the heritage sites and the area.

The official further said that two intangible cultural heritage elements "Nowrouz" and "Falconory" have been inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) inventory list whereas one element "Suri Jagek" has also been inscribed in collaboration with UNESCO and placed on website of www.ichinventory.pk.

He said that an advisory committee on Heritage has been constituted for advising improvement in preservation of National Heritage sites.

A declaration of following sites for protection were also issued under Antiquities Act, 1975 including Paharwala Fort Kahuta, Islamabad, Rawat Fort, Rawat Village, Islamabad, Bhuddist Stupas Ban Faqiran, Village Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad and Shah Allah Ditta Caves, Village Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.