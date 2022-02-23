UrduPoint.com

4057 Candidates File Nomination Papers For LB Polls In District Abbottabad

Published February 23, 2022

4057 candidates file nomination papers for LB polls in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Local Body election activities are in full swing all over the Hazara division where today scrutiny of nomination papers has been completed by concerned district election commissions.

Candidates can submit appeals against the objections on their nomination papers from 24th February to 26th February. On 3rd of the March 2022 candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers and on the 4th of March, election signs would be allotted to the candidates.

816031 registered voters of district Abbottabad would exercise their right to vote in the LB polls including 413600 female voters and 477981 male voters.

According to the district election commission, 75 candidates of Tehsil Chairman have filed their nomination papers from 4 Tehsils of district Abbottabad.

4057 candidates including General Councilor, Kisan Councilor, Lady Councilor, Minorities have filed their nomination papers for 195 Village Councils (VC) and 14 Neighborhood Councils (NC) of the district.

It is pertinent to mention that from many VCs and NCs of district Abbottabad no Kisan Councilor, Lady Councilor or Minorities candidate have filed nomination papers.

According to the break up, a total of 4057 candidates from the district Abbottabad have filed their nomination papers. They include 1952 General Councilors, 519 Lady Councilors, 878 Kisan Councilors, 714 Youth Counselors and 21 Minority Councilors filed their papers.

