406 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported Across Country: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Health officials on Sunday said that 406 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 2.81 percent while 94 patients were in critical condition. Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus while 14,437 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in this regard which was chaired by Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on the current situation of COVID-19, at NCOC, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Representatives from the Ministry of Interior, NDMA, DRAP, and local administration attended the meeting while provincial representatives participated virtually. National Coordinator, Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram gave an overview regarding the current situation of COVID-19 and vaccination status in the country.

The Health Minister highly appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges. He was highly pleased with the vaccination state in the country as overall 85% eligible population is fully vaccinated and 93% are partially vaccinated.

Furthermore, it is encouraging to see that 100% eligible population in Sindh is fully vaccinated. He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

The minister said that keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation, the positivity is less than 2%, which is credited to our healthcare system and stakeholders but remain alert and vigilant about the situation.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry.

He added that CHE will be strengthened to enhance its functionality. Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and other measures to curb the spread of the virus were discussed in detail.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. The Minister also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.

