40,618 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :During the current year, 40,618 smoke-emitting vehicles have been challaned and 4,508 of those impounded so far.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that 2,333 vehicles were challaned and 437 impounded in Rawalpindi region.

In Sargodha region, 1,971 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 159 impounded.

In Faisalabad region, 10,895 vehicles were challaned and 761 were impounded.

A total of 3,090 vehicles were challaned and 574 impounded in Sheikhupura region. Also, 12,302 vehicles were challaned and 1,778 impounded in Gujranwala region.

In Multan region, 3,199 vehicles were challaned and 2,16 impounded. In Sahiwal region, a total of 2,343 vehicles were challaned and 340 impounded.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, a total of 2,428 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 145 impounded.

In Bahawalpur region, 1,448 vehicles were challaned and 96 impounded.

In Lahore region, 609 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 200 impounded.

On the orders of IGP Punjab, an awareness campaign about traffic rules is also being carried out in different districts of the province.