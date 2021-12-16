UrduPoint.com

40,618 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Challaned This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

40,618 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned this year

During the current year, 40,618 smoke-emitting vehicles have been challaned and 4,508 of those impounded so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :During the current year, 40,618 smoke-emitting vehicles have been challaned and 4,508 of those impounded so far.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that 2,333 vehicles were challaned and 437 impounded in Rawalpindi region.

In Sargodha region, 1,971 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 159 impounded.

In Faisalabad region, 10,895 vehicles were challaned and 761 were impounded.

A total of 3,090 vehicles were challaned and 574 impounded in Sheikhupura region. Also, 12,302 vehicles were challaned and 1,778 impounded in Gujranwala region.

In Multan region, 3,199 vehicles were challaned and 2,16 impounded. In Sahiwal region, a total of 2,343 vehicles were challaned and 340 impounded.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, a total of 2,428 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 145 impounded.

In Bahawalpur region, 1,448 vehicles were challaned and 96 impounded.

In Lahore region, 609 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned and 200 impounded.

On the orders of IGP Punjab, an awareness campaign about traffic rules is also being carried out in different districts of the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

60 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed ..

7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed in Hyderabad

2 seconds ago
 China Media Group's Urdu service crosses milestone ..

China Media Group's Urdu service crosses milestone of 10 mln followers

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.