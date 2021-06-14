406,887 vaccinated against corona

As many as 406,887 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 406,887 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 310,640 citizens had been given the first dose while 60,125 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 22,887 health workers were also given first dose while 13,235 received second dose.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He added that timing of the vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except sports Complex Samanabadcenter which would remain open 24 hours.