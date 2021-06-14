UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

406,887 Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

406,887 vaccinated against corona

As many as 406,887 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 406,887 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 310,640 citizens had been given the first dose while 60,125 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that 22,887 health workers were also given first dose while 13,235 received second dose.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He added that timing of the vaccination centers was 8am to 8pm except sports Complex Samanabadcenter which would remain open 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sports

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi reflects on IPA’s contributions ..

13 minutes ago

US Sacrificed Russia Ties to Domestic Political Co ..

17 minutes ago

KP to use modern technology for minerals' value-ad ..

17 minutes ago

Sindh govt to reopen schools with 50% attendance f ..

17 minutes ago

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Y ..

25 minutes ago

Buffon not the retiring type just yet

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.