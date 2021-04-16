4,069 more vaccinated against corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :As part of efforts to vaccinate healthcare workers and senior citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many as 4,069 people were vaccinated against corona during the last 24 hours, said health department here Friday.

According to the report, 2,011 senior citizens were given the first dose of vaccine till April 15.

So far, 91,266 people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated against infectious corona disease.

It said that 27,301 health workers and 10,640 senior citizens in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine. The total number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the province is 49,321 while the total number of senior citizens receiving the single dose of the vaccine is 1,196.