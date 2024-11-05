Open Menu

407 Dacoit Gangs Busted In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

407 dacoit gangs busted in 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police claimed to have busted 407 dacoit gangs in Faisalabad region by arresting their 1145 active members during the first 10 months of 2024 and recovered 1080 stolen motorcycles, 337 mobile phones and Rs.333.9 million in cash.

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against criminals on special directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan.

During this drive, the police nabbed 1145 dacoits belonging to 407 gangs, 6687 drug traffickers, 5722 illicit weapon holders and 10013 proclaimed offenders and 8053 court absconders including 1835 POs of category-A and 8178 POs of category-B, 355 CAs of category-A and 7698 CAs of category-B from Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The police also recovered 2731 kilograms (kg) chars, 68 kg heroin, 35 kg ice, 93096 liter liquor, 4829 pistols, 279 rifles, 46 revolvers, 416 guns, 152 Kalashnikovs and 18982 bullets from the possession of drug pushers and illicit weapons holders, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Criminals From Million Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

2 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

2 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

5 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan