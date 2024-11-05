407 Dacoit Gangs Busted In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Police claimed to have busted 407 dacoit gangs in Faisalabad region by arresting their 1145 active members during the first 10 months of 2024 and recovered 1080 stolen motorcycles, 337 mobile phones and Rs.333.9 million in cash.
Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that a vigorous campaign was launched against criminals on special directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan.
During this drive, the police nabbed 1145 dacoits belonging to 407 gangs, 6687 drug traffickers, 5722 illicit weapon holders and 10013 proclaimed offenders and 8053 court absconders including 1835 POs of category-A and 8178 POs of category-B, 355 CAs of category-A and 7698 CAs of category-B from Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.
The police also recovered 2731 kilograms (kg) chars, 68 kg heroin, 35 kg ice, 93096 liter liquor, 4829 pistols, 279 rifles, 46 revolvers, 416 guns, 152 Kalashnikovs and 18982 bullets from the possession of drug pushers and illicit weapons holders, he added.
