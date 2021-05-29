407 more coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

As many as 407 more coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :As many as 407 more coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health Department.

According to the data, shared by the Health Department, 290,089 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the public sector hospitals, being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,576 beds had been reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,618 were unoccupied. Also, 1,648 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,218 were still vacant.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,758 were lying vacant.

Also, 446 beds were reserved in isolation wards of the government hospitals of Lahore, and 358 were unoccupied. In addition, 3,459 beds were reserved at the HDU for patients in all government hospitals of Punjab, and 2,371 were vacant. while in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds were reserved at the HDU and 712 of those were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 300 were in use while 489 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which only 126 were in use currently.