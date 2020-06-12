UrduPoint.com
407 New Cases Reported In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Mubashir Latif said that COVID-19 cases were increasing in Kasur like other parts of the country

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Mubashir Latif said that COVID-19 cases were increasing in Kasur like other parts of the country.

While talking to APP here on Friday,he said that as many as 3297 samples were sent to a certified laboratory in Lahore and 407 persons tested corona positive.

They were shifted to ten quarantine centers of the district.

He highlighted that to date 137 patients recovered in the district and were discharged from various health facilities.

He appreciated that doctors,paramedical staff were actively working in all the tehsils.

CEO urged the people to adopt all precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading further.

