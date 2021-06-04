407,694 vaccine doses administered so far,25 new infections reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 407,694 people including 26,573 health workers and 381,121 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here on Friday, 25 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,390 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data,4 cases were reported from Rawal Town,4 from Potohar town,10 from Rawalpindi Cantt,3 AJK,2 Kotli Sattian and one each from Gujjar Khan and Murree.

"Presently 60 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 18 in Holy Family Hospital,11 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,12 in Institute of Urology,8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 24,963 patients were discharged after recovery while 1062 were quarantined including 672 at home and 390 in isolation.