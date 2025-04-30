408 Illegal Structures Removed, 77 Properties Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation is underway across Lahore under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, with substantial action taken against illegal structures and materials obstructing public spaces.
According to spokesperson, the district administration has so far eliminated 408 encroachments, sealed 77 properties, and confiscated 24 truckloads of goods during the ongoing campaign. Additionally, 4,356 illegal banners, posters, and streamers, including seven temporary fruit stalls (terbooz points), have been removed. Authorities have also registered two FIRs against violators.
The operation, actively led by Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia is being conducted in various localities including Township, Haji Camp, Nolakha, and Landa Bazaar. Enforcement teams are carrying out targeted actions against encroachers despite repeated warnings and legal notices issued earlier.
MCL CO Shahid Abbas Kathia stated that the crackdown is part of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal occupation of public spaces, adding that multiple warnings had been issued prior to this enforcement drive.
He emphasized that the operation aims not only to restore public spaces but also to enhance the city’s beauty and accessibility. He attributed the progress of the campaign to the special interest and directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under whose leadership Lahore is steadily moving toward becoming an encroachment-free city.
Meanwhile, the district administration took strict action against profiteering by imposing a fine of Rs. 50,000, registering 6 FIRs, and issuing warnings to 15 shopkeepers for violating official price lists. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are actively monitoring markets, where prices of key fruits and vegetables remain stable. The DC emphasized zero tolerance for hoarders and urged citizens to report complaints via control room number 0307-0002345 or through official social media channels.
