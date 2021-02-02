UrduPoint.com
408 Power Pilferers Nabbed In January

408 power pilferers nabbed in January

FESCO task force claimed to have nabbed 408 power pilferers from different parts of its region during January 2021 and got cases registered against 322 accused besides imposing a fine of Rs 79.2 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :

FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that FESCO task force checked electricity connections and found power pilferage at 408 sites where 321 accused were stealing electricity direct from FESCO main wires, 66 accused through tampering body of electricity supply meters, 10 accused through installing shunt in the system, 7 accused through changing position of the meters.

He said that electricity supply meters of these accused have been removed while detection bills of 4,649,866 units have been issued to them by imposing a fine of Rs 79.2 million. Out of this amount, Rs 43.2 million has so far been recovered, he added.

