408 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The price control magistrates sealed 129 shops during the last 44 days while 408 shopkeepers
were arrested for profiteering and overcharging.
A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates
inspected 32,194 inspections in various markets and bazaars in Faisalabad.
They found 2,627 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. A total fine
of Rs19 million on 2,627 shopkeepers was imposed in addition to arresting 408 ones
and sealing 129 shops on violating price control mechanism, he added.
