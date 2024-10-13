Open Menu

408 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM

408 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The price control magistrates sealed 129 shops during the last 44 days while 408 shopkeepers

were arrested for profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates

inspected 32,194 inspections in various markets and bazaars in Faisalabad.

They found 2,627 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. A total fine

of Rs19 million on 2,627 shopkeepers was imposed in addition to arresting 408 ones

and sealing 129 shops on violating price control mechanism, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Sunday Market Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

21 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

22 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

22 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan