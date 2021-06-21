4083 students of IUB to get Ehsaas Scholarship in second phase

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In the second phase of the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarship Program, 4083 students of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) will be given scholarships of up to the tune of Rs. 370 million.

The IUB has become the top university in the country to receive Ehsas Scholarship as the number of students of the university was highest in Ehsaas Scholarship Program Phase II.

A total of 14000 students of the university are benefiting from various scholarships including the Ehsaas Scholarship which is 30.43 per cent of the total number which is a record.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar for the inclusion of thousands of students of the IUB in Ehsaas Scholarship Scheme.

The Vice Chancellor also congratulated the students and their parents on receiving the Ehsaas Scholarship and appreciated the performance of the Directorate of Financial Assistants Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi and his team in this regard.