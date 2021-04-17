40,867 people used Sehat Card Plus in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that a record 40,867 people took benefit from Sehat Card Plus in March.

In a statement, he said that at this rate, over 500,000 individuals will use universal health insurance every year.

Total 109,000 people used Sehat Card Plus since launching of the programme to provide free of cost health services to all citizen of of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The minister said COVID patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would now be treated free of charge under Sehat Card Plus in KP.