40.8MW Koto Hydropower Project To Complete This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 02:20 PM

40.8MW Koto Hydropower Project to complete this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Energy & Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that the construction work on 40.8 megawatt Koto Hydropower Project in Dir Lower has reached to final phase and set to complete and start generation of cheap electricity by the end of the current Calendar year.

He expressed these views during a visit to the site of Koto Hydropower Project on Saturday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Provincial Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan also accompanied the Secretary Energy and Power.

On this occasion, Project Director, Koto Hydropower Project, Engineer Sultane Room and Deputy Director Engineer Muqeemuddin briefed the Secretary regarding progress made over the project so far.

They told that on improvement in security situation, Chinese Engineers returned to work and construction work is in full swing over the project.

The Secretary Energy and Power while expressing satisfaction over the pace of work over the project. He directed further acceleration of the pace of work to complete the project on time to pass on its benefits to the people.

He said that the completion of the project will usher a new era of socio-economic uplift in the area and said that PEDO will complete three projects this year that will collectively generate 63 megawatt cheap electricity and earn a receipt of billions of rupees annually for the province.

